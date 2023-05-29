Okemo Valley TV seeks board nominations

LUDLOW, Vt. – Okemo Valley TV, the nonprofit community access TV station and media center, is seeking nominations to its board of directors in advance of its annual meeting. The election will be held during the annual meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

Any resident of Andover, Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, Reading, or Cavendish, who is at least 18 years of age, is eligible to serve on the board. Visit the board page on Okemo Valley TV’s website at www.okemovalley.tv for more information. The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, June 13. Voting, open to all residents of the aforementioned towns ages 14 and up, will be offered electronically, through the station’s website, from June 14 until the start of the annual meeting on June 20. Physical ballots will also be made available for those who attend the meeting.

The public is invited and welcome to attend the annual meeting, which – in addition to the election – will also include a brief awards ceremony recognizing community producers and volunteers. Anyone interested in becoming a candidate or nominating someone they know should email Executive Director Patrick Cody at pcody@okemovalley.tv, or call the station at 802-228-8808.