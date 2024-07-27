Okemo Valley TV outdoor movie night

LUDLOW, Vt. – Okemo Valley TV is hosting a screening of “The Forgotten,” a short documentary film about the effects of the 2023 flood on the Cavendish community, in its parking lot on Saturday, Aug. 3, in support of local nonprofit Planet Axis’s Flood Relief Film Tour.

“The Forgotten” chronicles the Cavendish community’s resiliency after the devastating July 2023 flooding in Vermont, when water raged through the center of town. Filmed during the flood and its aftermath, the film curates local footage along with nine stories from residents that lived through the yearlong ordeal. Proceeds from the screening will go to Planet Axis’s Flood Relief Fund to benefit towns up north recently devastated by a second flooding event on the first anniversary of last year’s calamity.

The film screening will take place in the parking lot at Okemo Valley TV, located at 37C Main Street in Ludlow, next to Black River Good Neighbor Services. The event opens at 7 p.m., with the Chester-based Queen of the South food truck offering barbecue and beverages for sale. A short opening film, “Therapy Won’t Kill You,” produced by Taproot Creatives, will be shown at 8:30 p.m. “The Forgotten” will be screened at 9 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $10, and all funds collected will go to the Capstone Community Action Fund, which is operating as a fiscal agent for the town of Plainfield to funnel money to flood victims. The event will also feature a raffle for local goods and services, and the chance to donate to those in need. Supporters are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.