Nordic Harmoni returns to Peru Fair

PERU, Vt. – Nordic Harmoni is delighted to be back singing together and can be heard at the Peru Fair on Sept. 24, 2022 at 12 p.m. in the Peru Church, Peru, Vt.

Peru is home to “One of Vermont’s Top 10 Events.” The Peru Fair started in 1978 as a tag sale event and has grown to much, much more with over 100 exhibitions and upwards of 6,000 visitors each year. The spirit of the fair is one of community and small town life. Proceeds from the Fair are donated to the Peru Scholarship Fund. Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors of Peru continuing onto higher education. Check out the website at www.perufair.org.

Nordic Harmoni is the only Swedish-American chorus in southern Vermont who enjoys sharing Scandinavian heritage and traditions. They welcome all interested singers and sing both in English (70%) and Swedish (30%). Those interested do not need to know Swedish to join, they help all with pronunciations. Rehearsals are held at the Second Congregational Church in Londonderry under the energetic direction of Christopher Giannitti. To learn more about Nordic Harmoni, visit www.auss.org/nordic, check them out on Facebook, or call Carl-Erik Westberg at 802-824-6578.