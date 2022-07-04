Nordic Harmoni chorus seeks singers

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Singers are needed for the Nordic Harmoni chorus, which is back with rehearsals most Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church, Main St., Londonderry, Vt. We are happy to announce our new director Christopher (Mowgli) Giannitti, who is energetic, patient, and knowledgeable.

Nordic Harmoni is the only Swedish-American chorus in Southern Vermont. We welcome all interested singers and sing in both English and Swedish. You do not need to know Swedish to join. We will help with all pronunciations.

Please consider joining us or passing the information on to anyone who might be interested. To learn more, visit www.auss.org/Nordic, find us on Facebook, or call Carl-Erik Westberg at 802-824-6578.