NMSC seeking singers

REGION – The Northeast Men’s Summer Chorus is presenting concerts this summer on Aug. 11 in Newfane, on Aug. 12 in Charlestown, and Aug. 13 in Chester. The 30 registered singers continue to seek local singers to join them. Music is available to prepare ahead at singers convenience. There is a practice session for the group on Aug. 11. The chorus sings a variety of songs including musicals, pop, patriotic, spirituals, and sacred pieces. Members, partners, and friends enjoy dinners on the night of the concerts put on by local churches.

The NMSC group is offering stipends or scholarships to young men, that is, last year’s high school juniors and seniors, aged 17–20, who would like to sing with them. In addition, although concert singers are men, there is an opportunity for young women to sing a couple solos or duets during intermission for which an honorarium will be provided.

Additional information and applications which need to be submitted ASAP can be obtained by contacting Priscilla and Dave Lambert by calling 802-463-2271 or by emailing lambert323@gmail.com.