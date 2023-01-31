NHAS at ESBR

LUDLOW, VT. – Scientists from the New Hampshire Academy of Science (NHAS) in Lyme, N.H. recently acted as guest teachers at the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR). The learning opportunities facilitated by Dr. Peter Faletra and Dr. Alyson Michael are part of an initiative to expose and help launch students in rural Vermont into science, technology, engineering, math, and medicine career pathways (STEMM). In addition to completing several unique demonstrations that served as introductions to various fields and methods of scientific research, students also practiced soft skills that are crucial in any workspace, including collaboration, attention to detail, and analytical thinking.

In one memorable activity that involved these skills, students used micropipettes and colored liquid to make pixel art on petri dishes. This activity challenged them to learn how to use a precise scientific tool and become comfortable with it within an hour of it being first introduced. Even when they were working separately, students collaborated to discover the best techniques for using the micropipettes and learned from each other’s experiences.

After the NHAS visit, students expressed interest in several STEMM-related professions, such as veterinary medicine and science journalism. Mackenzie Kennedy, an eighth grader at ESBR, said that the NHAS visit “made me more excited” about STEMM careers. She was awed by the visual aspect of the demonstrations, such as the vivid pink of the acid titration they performed in the morning, but also enjoyed the practical applications of what she learned. “I am interested in engineering and making things by engineering them, so I would like that aspect of a STEMM career. I love the thrill of learning new things.”

Encouraging this passion for learning is an essential part of ESBR’s mission to change students’ relationship with their education. By focusing on applied learning opportunities, ESBR is designed so that students are the drivers of how they learn and who they aspire to be. Through an emerging partnership with NHAS, ESBR’s leadership team is committed to working towards the goal of innovating education and exposing students to the jobs of the future. ESBR is planning to host an NHAS-powered science camp this summer at the school’s brick-and-mortar location in Ludlow, Vt. In addition, ESBR’s partnership with NHAS positions them for a variety of grant opportunities, which will help sustain the school’s impact.

Please join ESBR for an open house at 43 Main St. in Ludlow, Vt., where students will be showcasing other aspects of their learning, on Thursday, March 2, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

For additional information about this emerging partnership between ESBR and NHAS, contact Kendra Rickerby, the Head of School, at krickerby@esblackriver.org.

Written by Lorien Strange, ESBR Class of 2025