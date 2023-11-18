Next Stage Holiday Show

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present singer-songwriters Kat Wright and Brett Hughes with their quartet, performing songs of the season at Next Stage on Friday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Kat Wright and Brett Hughes, two of Vermont’s most beloved songbirds, join forces once again this December for their 10th annual Vermont holiday tour. The show, a true Christmas gift featuring Tyler Bolles (Swale, Rough Francis) on upright bass and multi-instrumentalist Will Seeders (Carling & Will, Caitlin Canty), offers songs of holiday heartbreak and holiday cheer. It is bejeweled with storytelling, originals, and beloved classics alike. It’s guaranteed to warm your heart, pique your nostalgia, and create a loving container for those good old holiday blues that we all know so well.

If a holiday is an opportunity to journey within, Kat and Brett are the perfect lighthearted guides. For over a decade they have cultivated a show that ushers in the yuletide season, and has become a beloved tradition not to be missed for their growing audiences. Showcasing what each are known far and wide for – soaring harmonies, intimate tender moments, timeless songwriting and arranging, and expert showmanship – it’s easy to see how, for almost a decade, the Kat and Brett Holiday Fête has had audiences singing along, throwing their heads back in knowing laughter, and of course wiping away a sentimental tear or two.

Next Stage production director Barry Stockwell notes that “an incredibly versatile and gifted singer, Kat performs with her eight-piece soul band, her rootsy, funky trio, her folk duo with Brett, and the Vermont Symphony Orchestra – we’re thrilled to bring her back to Putney for one of just a handful of annual holiday shows that she’s doing with her quartet, featuring equally talented singer-songwriter Brett Hughes.”

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance. There is also a livestream option. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar. For more information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website above.