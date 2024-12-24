Next Stage begins executive director transition

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Next Stage Arts Board of Trustees announced recently that executive director Keith Marks will be departing the organization at the end of the calendar year. Maria Basescu, Next Stage’s former board member and founding executive director, will serve as interim executive director throughout the search process for new leadership.

After five years with Next Stage, Marks will be assuming the helm at the Colonial Theater in Keene, N.H. Said Board Cochair Andrew Frost, “We are so grateful for Keith’s tremendous contribution to Next Stage. He has offered the community an opportunity to grow with dynamic, culturally diverse programming, including the Bandwagon Series, while fostering the connections that emerge from collective experience. We’re confident that he will only continue to raise the level of both artistic excellence and collaboration in the region, and we wish him the very best.”

Now entering its 15th year, Next Stage is well established as a major cultural hub for the region, known nationally as a model for rural creative placemaking. Having just completed its new five-year strategic plan, the organization is poised to enter its next phase with clear momentum and vision, and a strong financial foundation.

Said Frost, “Maria’s willingness to serve as our interim executive director is a testament to both our roots in community and the strength of the organization. Having a prior leader so readily step in to bridge our transition during this critical time ensures a smooth process while we conduct a search for the right leader to guide Next Stage into its next chapter.”

Basescu said, “I’m gratified to re-engage with this gem, to continue with the wonderful programming vision Keith brought during his tenure, working with this terrific team, and helping Next Stage continue to thrive and grow as a pillar of our community.”

Said Marks, “It has been the deepest honor to serve this community and region over the past five years. Moving my family from Florida to Vermont has easily been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Next Stage Arts has given me what I value most – growth, education, and a profound sense of community. As I reflect on my life’s journey, I know this chapter will stand out as a pivotal moment of transformation, connection, and purpose.”

Next Stage Arts serves southeastern Vermont as a regional cultural hub, arts producer, and instigator of meaningful cultural experiences. Founded in 2010 as a nonprofit organization, Next Stage Arts, winner of grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and ArtPlace America, is a transformative, community-centered project dedicated to revitalizing Putney’s cultural and economic village center through excellence in arts programming, valuing diversity as a springboard for nurturing community.

