Next OLLI program: “Why Women Marched: Then and Now”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Cyndy Bittinger will present the next Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program, “Why Women Marched: Then and Now,” Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant Street in Springfield.

When women worked to free the enslaved in America, they came to the reality that one reason they lacked power to do that was because they lacked the right to vote. Learn about the long march to obtain the vote, which is a chapter of American history with many twists and turns. Of course, men are part of that history!

Cyndy Bittinger, historian, author and faculty of the Community College of Vermont, will tell the story through the Vermont lens and then bring us up to date with what women may want today: the ERA, childcare support, protection from sexual harassment, freedom of choice in reproductive rights, and equal pay.

This program was originally scheduled for last fall to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. So, we will still celebrate it a year later.

The next program Nov. 2 is also a continued celebration of women’s rights with Linda Radtke telling stories and singing songs from the Suffragists. She’ll be dressed in period garb, wearing a ‘Votes for Women’ sash.

