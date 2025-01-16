Next Generation concert auditions at Chandler Center

RANDOLPH, Vt. – Chandler Center for the Arts announces auditions for the 13th annual Next Generation performance on Sunday, April 27, beginning mid-morning. Auditions are open to area middle and high school age students who are seriously studying classical music of all genres – instrumental, ensemble, or vocal, as soloists or in groups. The concert will be presented on Saturday evening, May 24, at 7:30 p.m., at Chandler Music Hall in Randolph.

Inspired by the successful 2007 performance at Chandler of National Public Radio’s youth showcase, “From the Top,” presenters at Chandler created a look-alike program called The Next Generation. Since 2009, dozens of talented teenagers from the Champlain Valley, central Vermont, and the Upper Valley have made this event, with a brief Covid hiatus, an annual smash hit in Randolph, performing classical music.

Students should come prepared to audition the piece they would perform on May 24. In the interest of providing a performance opportunity for as many qualified students as possible, works should not exceed five or six minutes in duration. Instrumentalists and vocal soloists need to provide their own accompanist and page turner. The Steinway concert grand piano is available, and the auditions and performance will take place on Chandler’s main stage. A modest production fee will be charged for those students chosen to perform.

Chandler Music Hall is appreciated not only as a venue for fine performances, but also as a community arts organization that is valued for the performance and arts education opportunities it provides area students. Its Mini Mud Shows and Fourth of July musicals have given scores of students an opportunity to perform. The Next Generation celebrates young students’ exceptional talent in the area of classical music, and their inspiring dedication to its pursuit and development.

If interested, contact Janet Watton at musbird@gmail.com for the required audition application form. The deadline for audition application is April 18.