Next at FOLA, “Good Morning, Vietnam”

LUDLOW, Vt. – Continuing its special series of Robin Williams’ great movies, Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium (FOLA) will present “Good Morning, Vietnam” on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall.

Set in Saigon in 1965, during the Vietnam War, the film stars Robin Williams as a radio DJ on Armed Forces Radio Service, who proves hugely popular with the troops, but infuriates his superiors with what they call his “irreverent tendency.”

Most of Williams’ performances portraying Cronauer’s radio broadcasts were improvisation. The film is 100 on the American Film Institute’s “100 Years…100 Laughs” list, containing 100 movies considered the funniest in American cinema.

Everyone is invited to attend the film. There is no entry fee; donations are appreciated. For information, call 802-855-8883 or visit www.fola.us.