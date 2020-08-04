New sessions of the Memoir Workshops with Pam Bernard

WALPOLE, N.H. – New sessions of the popular Memoir Workshop series will begin from mid to late August, at different times and days depending on a participant’s experience. Over the many years the workshops have been offered, over 60 writers from New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and Massachusetts have attended, many returning for dozens of sessions over years. Some of them have recorded their responses.

Jeff Smull of Alstead says, “Pam Bernard revived the dormant writer in me. Shortly after I retired from a decades-long career at the Toadstool Bookshop, I felt the urge to record and reflect upon some of the more significant events in my life, on the good and the bad and, even, the ugly. Having not written for years, I wasn’t sure I could still craft a compelling sentence. Turns out I can. That’s thanks to Pam. She is a gifted teacher, always supportive and encouraging, and has a deep understanding of the craft of memoir. Joining her workshop is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Alison Scott of Francestown says, “I feel cherished, encouraged to risk, and inspired to bring my very best. Her lessons always provide me with a keen appreciation for the craft of writing.”

Patti Whalen of Westminster, Vt., says, “Pam’s workshop is the highlight of my week. Pam leads each session with skill and warmth bringing the process of memoir writing alive with support and creativity.”

Katherine Clarke of Marlborough, professor emeritus, Antioch University New England, says, “Pam’s special gift is listening for the authentic voice of a writer to emerge. Her groups are designed to welcome and nourish this voice. When I began to write from my life, she heard me before I did.”

Pam Bernard, author of four books, is a poet, painter, editor, and adjunct professor at the New Hampshire Institute of Art and Franklin Pierce University. She received her MFA in creative writing from Warren Wilson College and B.A. from Harvard University. Her awards include fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

Please email pam@pambernard.com, visit www.pambernard.com, or call 603-756-4177 for more information, including days and times.