New Open Wall show at the VAULT

Sample art pieces depicted at the Open Wall show. Photo providedSPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present a new Open Wall show, “Just for the Fun of It.” This show includes beautiful paintings, photographs, calligraphy, painting on wood, acrylic paintings on pennies, fiber art, needle felting, stitchery, fine wooden boxes, basketry, jewelry, and paper sculpture. We are amazed at the talent of our neighbors and friends around Springfield. This is a wonderful, fun show. A big thank you to all participants. The works will be on display until July 13.

Open Wall is a non-juried show for any artists living in a 30 mile radius of Springfield. For more information, please call or come into Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main

St., Springfield. We are open Wednesday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, visit the Facebook page, or visit our webpage, www.galleryvault.org. Handicap accessible.