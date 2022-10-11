New gallery presents altered books exhibit

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Artists, artisans, and architects, working in media from all over the country, were invited by Art Around Books, a new gallery in Bellows Falls, Vt., to select a book that has been important to their creative process, and artistically alter the cover and contents. Local artists include Eric Aho, Brian Cohen, Campion Tillbrook, Frances Alford, Abby Jones, Gretchen Abendschein, Gerry Biron, Jo Anne Russo, Sarah Paulson, Michele Burgess, and Bill Kelly. All 43 artists can be viewed at www.artaroundbooks.com.

The exhibition will open on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 and extend until Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. An opening reception will take place on Oct. 15 from 3–7 p.m.