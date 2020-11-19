New exhibit at South Londonderry Free Library

S. LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Esther Fishman is showing her amazing pastels and intricate collages in the Janeway Wing of South Londonderry Free Library. The library is one of the safer places that you can visit as there is seldom more than five people here at any given time. We ask that you wear a face covering and keep a distance from others while viewing Esther’s wonderful artworks.

The library is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. We are happy to provide curbside service if requested.