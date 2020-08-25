New England Center for Circus Arts reopens fall classes

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Move your body. Ease your mind. That’s what the New England Center for Circus Arts invites in their upcoming session of new classes. NECCA reopened over the summer with extensive COVID safety precautions and the fall session brings the fitness, joy, and creativity that students are familiar with in a safe way.

Leave it to the circus to get creative – in-person class structures have been rearranged to reinforce social distancing and mask wearing, and students who are unable to come in person to NECCA can still include circus fitness in their lives through new virtual programming. Virtual options focus on at home fitness including stretching, conditioning, and inversions and handstands.

NECCA is offering two fall sessions. Space is limited due to distancing requirements, so it is recommended that students register as soon as possible. Fall Session I: Sept 8 – Oct 25; Fall Session II: Oct 26 – Dec 20 and no class Nov 23-29.

Registration and information at www.necenterforcircusarts.org or call 802-254-9780. For answers about what NECCA is doing for COVID safety, the protocols are shared on the website along with schedule and class options.

NECCA is also available for homeschool group lessons either in-person or virtually. NECCA coaches offer circus classes for physical training, as well as ways to integrate project-based learning such as mathematics of rigging and knot tying, problem-solving through juggling challenges, circus history, and performance development in a variety of genres, etc. These classes can be set up by inquiring at info@necenterforcircusarts.org.

And thanks to help from student and staff volunteers and support from Edible Brattleboro and Brattleboro Time Trade, there is a new community garden at NECCA. Pick your own peppers, cucumbers, and fresh salad greens to share!

Come find out how fun it can be to work hard, play hard, and even socialize from your own designated space at NECCA.