New artist at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is pleased to welcome new artist Jo Robbins, author and illustrator of her first children’s book, “It’s a Matter of Trust”.

Robbins is a New England native living in Springfield. She worked as a paralegal for 40 years in various facets of law. She has also worked with multiple nonprofits. Robbins has three grown sons and four grandchildren, and she spends her free time in her home on the bank of a magical brook surrounded by those she loves. She plans on writing more books in the future.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, Springfield, and is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit our www.galleryvault.org or the gallery’s Facebook or Instagram page. Gallery at the VAULT is handicap accessible.