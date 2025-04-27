Neighborhood Connections to sponsor screening of “Just Getting By”

WESTON, Vt. – “Just Getting By,” a documentary film by Bess O’Brien, is a sweeping and yet intimate look at the lives of Vermonters who are struggling with food and housing insecurity. The screening will take place on Thursday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m., at Walker Farm in Weston.

Vermont has the second highest rate of homeless people in the United States, right after California. One third of Vermonters struggle to put food on the table. These are big issues for a small state. “Just Getting By” focuses on these issues in the lives of everyday people.

The 90-minute film tells the stories of working families, folks who are homeless and are accessing food shelves and soup kitchens, people who are living in the temporary hotel/motel program, New Americans grappling with the cost of living in America, and folks on the front lines of providing services to their fellow Vermonters in need.

“Just Getting By” explores the day-to-day challenges and incredible resiliency that low-income Vermonters bear witness to every day.

Thanks in advance to the Walker Farm and the Weston Theater Company for graciously providing technical assistance for this special event.