National Poetry Month display in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Vt. – April is National Poetry Month, and PoemTown Randolph is looking forward to its 11th year. The PoemTown team has opened this year’s solicitation of original poetry submissions from anyone of any age who resides in the State of Vermont. Selected poems will be printed on broadsides to be posted on windows of Randolph businesses and along the river trail during the month of April.

Selected poems will also be published in this year’s print anthology, “PoemTown Randolph 2024.” There will be a full slate of live poetry reading events in April, and open mic events in February and March. The detailed submission instructions, in addition to more info about this year’s live events, can be found on the PoemTown web site at www.poemtown.org .

Submissions are due by Feb. 15. We are also pleased to announce a grant opportunity for poets seeking to improve their skills. Interested parties may apply at www.forms.gle/Y4zoKUrMMsgfJXoTA.