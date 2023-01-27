CHESTER, Vt. – February is National Library Lovers Month and Whiting Library is sharing lots of love and kindness. A donation to the Whiting Library will give you a heart to hang in the Library Lovers exhibit and a chance to share why you love your local library, books, and community. What is not to love about the public library, especially with all the new programs for kids and adults being offered in February?

To reflect the love back to the community, the library is offering library amnesty to all patrons past and present. Any past dues and fees are gone. If you haven’t been into the library in a few years, we would love for you to return and enjoy all the joys of being a library patron. The library went fine free in 2022 and we want to extend that to the past to offer a clean slate to any who need it.

Let’s cover the library with love all month long as we celebrate Black History Month and National Random Acts of Kindness. Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by black Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history; a history that should be celebrated all-year-round gets a special highlight this month in our library’s collection. National Random Acts of Kindness is celebrated every February at Whiting Library. The idea behind this celebration is to make the world a little brighter and better through little and simple kind gestures, words, and actions. The library is offering a Random Acts of Kindness Challenge: a type of behavior marked by acts of generosity, consideration, or concern for others, without expecting praise or reward coupled with. Patrons who complete their Random Acts of Kindness Challenge will win a prize.

Did you know the library has a monthly book club? This month’s meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. in the downstairs community room. The library has some extra copies of this month’s read, “Wintering” by Katherine May, available for check out. The Whiting Library is happy to introduce a community coffee and tea hour to help connect others to the library and their greater community called Penny University. Much like the salons and cafe societies in history, come to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and a conversation with your neighbors. Come Friday, Feb. 10 and Friday, Feb. 24 from 4:30 p.m. until the library closes at 6 p.m. Coffee (and yes, decaf too) and tea will be provided by donation. To reduce waste, patrons are encouraged to bring their own mugs, but one will be provided to you if you don’t bring your own.

Want to come sign up to be on the schedule of community speakers and organizations for future Penny Universities? Artists, farmers, crafters, makers, community organizations, and public officials are welcome to share their knowledge and skills. Contact Library Director, Pamela Johnson-Spurlock, to see when you can schedule a date to share your interests and organization.

The Library is now offering tech help by appointment. Need some extra help getting started with eReaders, our Libby reading app, learning to use your new phone, or creating a flyer? Sign up for some extra one on one help with our library director on Tuesdays. Just call or email the library to let her know what you need and to set up your appointment.

The youth services library is hosting two new weekly free playgroups, providing caregivers and young children opportunities to socialize and have fun in a child friendly environment. Held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m, these drop in play groups will be a valuable resource in the community for young families to connect and for children to explore the power of play. Caregivers with young children are always encouraged to come to the library for Story Hour with our Youth Services Librarian, Carrie Roy King, weekly on Fridays at 11 a.m.

Come watch the indoor garden grow, sit for a spell and work on the community puzzle in the reading room, check out the games and activities set up in the library, and take advantage of the long winter and spend some quality time reading library books. Whiting Library is looking forward to offering you quality programming all winter long. Find out more information about both children and adults on our website, www.whitinglibrary.org or by calling 802-875-2277.