“Murder by the Book” auditions at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library, in partnership with Main Street Arts, is pleased to announce auditions for “Murder by the Book,” a play written by Laura Teasdale and sponsored by author Louise Penny, on Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. on both days, at Main Street Arts in Saxtons River. The production will be directed by Sam Howard.

Eight cast members ages 15 and older are needed, all levels of experience are welcome. Performers of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, gender identities and expressions, and performers living with disabilities are encouraged to audition. In addition to the main roles, there are a few opportunities for cameo appearances for folks who may wish to get involved without taking on a larger commitment. Auditionees are asked to prepare a one to three minute character-driven comedic monologue. Once cast, rehearsals will begin in late September and run through early November, with three rehearsals each week, two weekday evenings and one weekend afternoon. There will be three performances at Main Street Arts, from Nov. 15-17.

In the play, the town of Two Spruce is about to lose their beloved library. A team of volunteer actors and library-lovers come to its financial rescue by staging a murder mystery. But on opening night, a real murder most foul threatens to thwart their fundraiser. Lucy the librarian and a team of quirky volunteer actors scramble to solve the crime before the curtain rises and the library is lost forever.

For more information about this production, and to request a perusal script in advance, contact Sam Howard at the Rockingham Free Public Library at sam@rockinghamlibrary.org or 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. Proceeds from the production will benefit the Rockingham Free Public Library.