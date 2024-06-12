“Murder by the Book” at Windsor High’s Lois White Theater

WINDSOR, Vt. – Windsor Public Library actors will perform “Murder by the Book,” a play by Laura Teasdale, sponsored by mystery writer Louise Penny, on Saturday, June 22, at 7 p.m., at Windsor High School’s Lois White Theater.

Popular Canadian mystery writer Penny noticed the struggles that many public libraries were having with fundraising, so she decided to help out. She commissioned Canadian playwright Laura Teasdale to craft this laugh-out-loud whodunit. Penny now pays the royalties for each performance, so that if a library anywhere wishes to perform “Murder by the Book,” it may do so without charge.

Friends of Windsor Library President Ruth Doiron is the impetus behind this play production, and plays the role of Bill/Rocky. “When I found out about this play, I knew we had to do it,” said Doiron, who has been instrumental in recruiting actors, stoking excitement, finding and creating props, and assisting with rehearsals. “It’s such a fun play, and we’re really excited to perform it for you.”

Library director Barbara Ball is another actor, playing (perhaps stereotypically) Lucy the Librarian. “We have a great cast. A great director. You won’t want to miss it.”

Kris Garnjost is directing the play, and also plays the role of Steve/Walter. Other actors include Melissa Ayres (Shelagh/Mrs. P), Roger Barraby (Danny/Kirk), Karen Lipinczyk (Sarah/Sally), Amy McMullen (Hillary/Wendy), and Sandi Soho (Dorie.)

As a fundraiser for the library, a donation of any amount will get you a seat in the audience. We hope to see you there. And if you can’t make it on June 22, we’d be delighted to see you on Friday, June 21, at 7 p.m., for our dress rehearsal, at the same location.