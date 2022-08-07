MSA showcases watercolors to public

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Main Street Arts (MSA) will be hosting a watercolor show by the Connecticut River Chapter of The Vermont Watercolor Society from Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 to Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. This show will be on display at the MSA gallery at 35 Main St., Saxtons River, Vt.

There will be approximately 35 original and diverse watercolor pieces by artists from the Tunbridge area to the Southern Vermont border, including New Hampshire members. There will be an opening reception on Friday, Aug. 19, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the gallery. The MSA gallery is open Friday and Saturday, from 12–5 p.m.