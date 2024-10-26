Mountain Town Circus returns to Flood Brook School

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Mountain Town Circus, sponsored by Neighborhood Connections, will return to Flood Brook School in Londonderry on Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Presented by professional Troy Wunderle, this is an interactive circus adventure appropriate for a wide range of skill levels, ages, and interests. Participants can partake in the entire workshop, or step out at any point. Equipment to be taught includes juggling scarves, balls, rings, clubs, spinning plates, devil sticks, diabolos, feathers, hula hoops, jump ropes, and lassos. In addition to this equipment, moon hoppers and stilts will also be taught. Wunderle’s Big Top Workshop is a perfect match for families of any size. The formal circus show is 1-2 p.m.

Troy is the founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures. He spent 27 years directing Circus Smirkus, and six years as director of clowning for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. He is a juried artist through the Vermont State Arts Council. He is the 2022 recipient of the American Circus Educators Excellence in Circus Education Award.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, or ahead of time online at www.ncvermont.org.