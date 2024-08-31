More children needed for “A Christmas Story”

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Walpole Players need more children for their production of “A Christmas Story: The Musical.” We need around 15 children for this production, and so far we have not had enough children audition. If you know a young person who loves to perform or who maybe wants to give it a try, we would love to hear from you. The children in this show have some great scenes (“I triple dog dare you to stick your tongue to that flagpole.”), and some really fantastic songs like “Ralphie to the Rescue” and “Up On Santa’s Lap.” This is a really fun, family show with great songs and lots of laughs.

The Walpole Players will be holding auditions for children only on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m., at the Walpole Town Hall. You don’t need to have anything prepared. Just come on over and join the fun. For more information, please contact the Walpole Players at WalpolePlayers@gmail.com.