“Momologues,” at Main Street Arts, Mother’s Day weekend

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Mother’s Day weekend comedy show, “Momologues,” will show at Main Street Arts on May 7 from 3-5 p.m.

Fifteen comics from around New England, themselves a mix of mothers, fathers, and children, have prepared their funniest “mom-themed” comedy for an all-ages event to celebrate those who brought us into this world. Doors open at 3 p.m., and audience members will be able to peruse local goods until 3:30 p.m., when the show starts. Vendors include Halladays Flowers and Wild Perennial jewelry, who supply the perfect gifts for every mom. Every VIP, that is, every mother, in attendance, also gets a special gift upon entry.

Hosted by Marisa Imon and Raegan Garside, this duo was inspired to put on the event upon realizing how many laughs they shared recounting experiences involving their mothers. Garside says, “Hearing Marisa do a monologue about inane stuff her mom had said opened the floodgates of memories of similar stories about my mom. After riffing back and forth about the inadvertently funny stuff our moms had said and done over the years, the concept of “Momologues” was born.”

The event brings comics from Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, and Connecticut to share humorous stories about all things maternal. Comedians Toni Nagy, Marlon Fisher, Jared Hall, Leanne Horvath, Annie Landenberger, Eric and Mike Jackman, Paul Manza, Holly Bahnsen, Tim Stone, Theo Krawczyk, Kaitie Bessett, and Ramsey Demeter will be sharing their matriarch-centric experiences on stage.

Advance tickets are available at www.comedyformom.com. Main Street Arts is located at 35 Main St., Saxtons River, Vt.