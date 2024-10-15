Mindy Fisher Solo Show at Canal Street Gallery

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents the Mindy Fisher “Lost Creatures from the Atomic Volcano” show, open Oct. 18 – Dec. 14. Join the gallery for Third Friday Gallery Night, Oct. 18, in historic downtown Bellows Falls, Vt., from 5-7 p.m., for an opening reception for the artist. All gallery events are free and open to the public; for wheelchair accessibility, call 802-289-0104.

“Prepare to be entranced, dear viewer, as you venture into the colorful and hypnotic realms of ‘Lost Creatures from the Atomic Volcano,’” says Fisher of the show. Canal Street Art Gallery invites the public to experience this brain-tingling collection of abstract paintings as the artist guides the viewer on a journey through a mysterious world of marvelous mayhem.

Fisher asks, “What would happen if an undiscovered megavolcano suddenly erupted, spewing uranium-poisoned lava and evaporating almost all life on earth? Without the interference of humankind and minimal traces of surviving technology, what would emerge from the radiated ashes?” Fisher imagines the astonishing possibilities with her super saturated gouache paints. A supporting cast of oil pastels, spray paint, and dye deliver surprises throughout the canvases. Abstract forms spontaneously evolve into a boundless array of plant life and alien-like creatures battling their way into existence. Oozing scenes depicting vast, unearthly landscapes and microscopic lenses. Visitors are encouraged to record their discoveries in the logbook, and to take home a lost creature from the unearthed pile of affordable sketches, or create their own at the public art-making station.

Fisher was born and raised in southern New Hampshire. In 1998, she moved to Chicago to study set design for theater at Columbia College. She lived in Chicago for 14 years, and focused on painting, cartooning, and exploring animation. She taught youth cartooning and sewing at Right Brained Studio in Oak Park, Ill. She now lives in Vermont, and works out of her studio in Bellows Falls. Fisher has shown work in Chicago, Ill.; Cincinnati, Ohio; Lafayette, La.; Portland, Ore.; Keene, N.H.; New York City; and Clifton Springs, N.Y.; as well as many towns in Vermont, and has sold work to collectors around the globe.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street in historic downtown Bellows Falls, Vt., and is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information about the Mindy Fisher “Lost Creatures from the Atomic Volcano” show, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.