Mindful Marketing for Makers at the Spiritual Makerspace

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – A skill share, “Mindful Marketing for Makers,” will be hosted by the Spiritual Makerspace at Springfield UU Meetinghouse Thursday, June 10, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., via Zoom. This is a free event. Pre-registration required at http://mmmjune10.eventbrite.com.

How do you “follow your heart” to make a living? Do you struggle with the idea of advertising and marketing yourself as a maker? Do you long to sell your unique product or creative service but are afraid of feeling spammy and overbearing?

Join local maker, artist, and teacher, Angie Follensbee-Hall for this two-hour workshop designed to help you align your products and services with your ethics and values. In this focused session, you will understand how your unconscious ideas, fears, and experiences around money are getting in your way; get clear about your sense of service and mission as you conduct your business like a spiritual practice; and take essential action steps to move your making from a hobby to a profession.

Selling yourself as a maker doesn’t have to mean sacrificing your ideals and beliefs. You don’t have to lose yourself in the harmful paradigms of competition, perfection, or infinite growth. When you align your values with your service, you create ripe conditions for your business and your community to thrive.

Angie Follensbee-Hall is an artist who creates mixed media and handmade paper tapestries inspired by nature, stories, and the deep mystery of the world. Angie is a teacher. She has taught classes, workshops, and teacher training in art, yoga, and mindfulness for over 20 years. Angie holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in studio arts and a Master of Arts in education with a concentration on creative practice. She is a podcast host, an exhibiting artist, and a juried member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, The New Hampshire Art Association, and the Vermont Handcrafters. Learn more at www.angiefollensbeehall.com and follow her on Instagram @angiefollhall.