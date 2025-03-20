Mike Block Trio at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Mike Block Trio will perform live at Next Stage Arts on Saturday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m., bringing their unique blend of American roots music and contemporary international influences to the stage. The trio, led by the pioneering cello player, singer, and composer Mike Block, will feature the virtuosic talents of Joe K. Walsh on mandolin/vocals, and Zachariah Hickman on bass/vocals. The performance will take place at Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill in Putney.

Mike Block, hailed by Gramophone Magazine as “one of the bravest, most intriguing musicians on the American fusion scene,” leads the trio in an exciting exploration of acoustic music that defies genre boundaries. With a musical style that incorporates elements of bluegrass, classical, and Latin jazz, the Mike Block Trio delivers a powerful and original sound that has been described as “virtuosic all the same” by WBUR Boston.

Mike Block is a celebrated member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble, known for his “vital rich-hued solo playing” (New York Times) and a Grammy Award winner for the album “Sing Me Home.” His work pushes the boundaries of traditional and contemporary music, making him a unique voice in the fusion scene.

Joe K. Walsh, an internationally recognized mandolinist and singer, brings his deep understanding of bluegrass and classical influences to the trio. He is known for his work with the legendary Gibson Brothers, and as an educator at Berklee College of Music.

Zachariah Hickman, a dynamic bassist and multi-instrumentalist, is known for his work with Josh Ritter and Ray Lamontagne. He brings a distinctive touch to the group with his versatility across genres, as well as his work as a producer and musical director.

The Mike Block Trio’s live performance is an unmissable event for lovers of innovative, genre-crossing music. Don’t miss your chance to experience this exciting and energetic fusion of bluegrass, classical, and global influences.

For tickets and more information, visit www.nextstagearts.org.