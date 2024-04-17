McEachern shares new oil paintings at MSA gallery

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Join local artist Ricky McEachern for an open reception for a new gallery show, “SEMITONES,” at Main Street Arts (MSA) on Saturday, April 27, from 6-8 p.m. MSA is located at 32 Main Street in Saxtons River.

“SEMITONES” will feature several new oil paintings by McEachern. The show will run from April 25 – May 12. Gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays, from 1-4:30 p.m. The paintings will be available for purchase.

McEachern shares that, with these works, he sought to express ideas inspired by his recent exposure to music theory and piano.

“A semitone is a musical interval, the smallest building block in western music. As this is sort of a reset of my artwork inspired by music, I wanted to start with the smallest idea,” he said.

“My past work was all representational – reflecting views we may see as we move through the world. This work is abstract, representing ideas and emotions many of us experience as we go through our journey in life,” McEachern continued. “I was motivated by learning music theory and piano. Learning these made me realize that emotions and ideas can be evoked in a meaningful, thoughtful manner with abstract visual concepts.”

McEachern is a native of Massachusetts, and has also lived in Philadelphia and Chicago. He moved to Saxtons River from Chicago in July 2022. McEachern has a degree in engineering, as well as having art training. He has spent most of his life in New England, where he finds his work inspired by its unique landscapes and architecture. You can discover more about McEachern and explore his podcast, Eager To Know, and art at www.rickyartist.com.

Main Street Arts’ mission is to strengthen personal and community wellbeing through diverse arts experiences and social connection.

For more information about the show or opening, please visit www.mainstreetarts.org, or email gallery@mainstreetarts.org.