Mark Huntley and Friends in Cavendish

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Town of Cavendish will continue its summer music series with a concert by Mark Huntley and Friends on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville, Wednesday, July 26, at 6 p.m.

Mark Huntley has been an integral part of the Vermont music scene for many years, on his own and as drummer with a variety of other bands. A resident of Cavendish, Mark brings his unique percussion talents to every gig he plays, anchoring each band with his distinctive and inimitable style.

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association (CCCA) is coordinating the concert series on behalf of the Town of Cavendish. All concerts are free and open to the public, so grab your lawn chair, a picnic, and a cold drink, and join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of good music from the gazebo. Singleton’s and Murdock’s serve take-out food and drink for your picnic.

The summer concert series has a long history in Proctorsville, and many area residents reserve Wednesday evenings to listen to the live music. As always, the concerts will be held unless severe weather threatens. In case of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page.

This concert is sponsored by The CCCA Trails Committee.

If you would like to help, The CCCA would like to hear from you. Email Cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com to volunteer, or for more information on the concerts.