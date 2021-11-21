Mark Breen presents “A Mighty Wind: The Hows and Whys of Hurricanes”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mark Breen will present the next Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program, “A Mighty Wind: The Hows and Whys of Hurricanes,” Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant Street.

As senior meteorologist of the Fairbanks Museum, Breen is a familiar voice for his “Eye on the Sky” weather forecasts on VPR radio. OLLI members enjoy Breen’s engaging, informative style of program and will be celebrating his 10th annual presentation to the group.

Hurricanes have always maintained a reputation of fury and destruction and in recent years have been viewed through the lens of climate change. These tropical denizens are amazingly powerful, yet uncharacteristically fragile. He will share a look into a hurricane’s formation, development, and lifecycle. He’ll also examine their history in New England as well as what the future may hold.

OLLI Springfield is pleased to be able to again host in-person programs. Due to the changing current situation of Covid-19, the University of Vermont is now requiring all attendees wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.

The events are very safely run. We welcome new participants. Please come and try out our programming to see if these types of programs are of interest to you. There is a membership fee. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee. Pre-registration is highly recommended. To register, please go to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. For registration help, please call 802-656-5817.

We already have an exciting lineup of history, nature, and music programs planned for the spring 2022 semester. In January, check the website for the listings and to register.