WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. – Mt. Ascutney Prevention Partnership will host a screening of the compelling documentary “Like” through a virtual platform with an accessible link available from Feb. 14-27. Parents, educators, and community members interested in attending should RVSP to www.eventbrite.com/e/the-like-movie-tickets-136823243003. This event is free and open to the public.

More than 2 billion people have smartphones today. And we check our phones on average an incredible 150 times every day. Technology makes our lives easier in so many ways, especially in a time of Covid-19, but what is the cost of our dependence, and our children’s reliance, on screens? “Like” reveals the true effects of technology on the brain and uncovers the impact social media can have on our lives. The film’s mission is to educate, inform, and inspire people to effectively self-regulate their screen time.

When social media users chase “likes” or seek followers, they lose sight of the fact that their devices are now using them. The goal of the screening is to raise awareness about the hidden costs of social media as well as start a conversation about how to ensure our own, and our children’s, healthy use of technology. The film was created by IndieFlix Group Inc., a global screening and streaming service that promotes and supports social impact films to create positive change in the world.

Mt. Ascutney Prevention Partnership is excited to share this viewing opportunity with the public. As a community-based public health coalition with a mission to inspire community action that promotes health and positive environments for youth, finding ways to share opportunities to build awareness and provoke conversation helps build protective factors like: parental resilience, social connectedness, knowledge of parenting and child development, concrete supports in times of need, and social and emotional competence of children. To learn more about MAPP, visit www.mappvt.org. The “Like” screening will be followed with a brief survey to inform on the interest of discussions and events.