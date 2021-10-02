Make a pendant with cabochon and pine needle coiling

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Make beautiful, unique jewelry at Gallery at the VAULT. Join Lyn Parker Haas Saturday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., to create pendants with pine needle coiling and lovely cabochons.

As a beginner or experienced pine needle coiler, you can make one or more pendants. If you are new to pine needle coiling, this is a fabulous first project because you can create a beautiful product in a one-day class. If you are an experienced coiler, you may add embellishments by learning to make spaces, wrapping rows, and adding beads. You also may successfully complete more than one pendant.

There are registration and material fees to participate. The only thing you need to bring is a pair of scissors. Please register by Wednesday, Oct. 20. Covid protocols are observed and masks are required.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or go to Facebook or www.galleryvault.org. Handicap accessible.