Make a hypertufa planter with Neighborhood Connections

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Hypertufa is a type of artificial stone that makes beautiful garden containers that last for years. Suggesting the look of concrete, these handmade pots are lightweight due to the recipe of Portland cement, peat moss, perlite, and water.

Heidi Root, a Neighborhood Connections volunteer, will lead this two-session, hands-on workshop. On Tuesday, June 1 at 3 p.m., participants will mix and mold a hypertufa container. After curing for several days, participants return at 9 a.m. Friday, June 5 to claim their creation.

Space is limited, so please call 802-824-4343 to register. Neighborhood Connections will supply materials, and registrants are asked to bring a pair of rubber gloves.

Neighborhood Connections is a social services agency, serving the area mountain towns of south central Vermont. Neighborhood Connections is in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the Post Office.