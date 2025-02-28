Main Street Arts presents “Once in the Time of Trolls”

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Main Street Arts presents performances of “Once in the Time of Trolls,” a play by Sandra Fenichel Asher, directed by Trish Robert, on March 7, at 7 p.m.; and March 8, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. This play is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are available now until March 7 at www.mainstreetarts.org, as well as at the door.

“Once in the Time of Trolls” is a comedy that folds together four classic Norwegian folktales: “East of the Sun and West of the Moon,” “Gudbrand,” “The Squire’s Bride,” and “The Three Aunts.” In this witty and charming piece, “Happily ever after” takes on new meaning as Katrina goes in search of her prince, held captive by an evil troll princess in a dreary castle east of the sun and west of the moon. Katrina’s journey brings her to the homes of three wise women, who share hilarious stories. Will the guidance from the three wise women and a boost from the four winds be enough to help Katrina defeat the troll princess and rescue the prince? The play is performed by youth ages 9-13.

Main Street Arts is located at 35 Main Street in Saxtons River, Vt. Main Street Arts has a ramp, elevator, and accessible bathrooms. For more information, visit www.mainstreetarts.org.

