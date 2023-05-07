SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Three gardens in the Saxtons River and Rockingham area are open for the Main Street Arts Garden Tour, June 10 and 11. The garden tour is part of a larger program on the art of gardening and gardens that MSA is launching this year.

Enjoy different arts as you tour the gardens – live music, a plein air painting demonstration, and sculpture. You can learn how to make a garden arch from saplings and peruse a flea market of used garden tools, books, and accessories at the Main Street Arts building, where refreshments will also be available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased in advance, or on the day of the tour for an additional fee. The garden tour ticket includes one raffle ticket for gift certificates generously donated by Gardeners Supply Company and local nurseries, including Harlow’s, Allen Brothers, Walker’s, and Morningstar Nurseries. Additional tickets will increase your odds, and are available online and at MSA on the tour days.

For more information about the garden tour visit www.mainstreetarts.org.