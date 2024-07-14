Magical story ballet “Thumbelina” arrives in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Audiences of all ages will delight in “Thumbelina,” an original story ballet from Avant Vermont Dance, touring southeastern Vermont this July.

An adventurous tale of a tiny girl who meets a cast of animals on her way a magical fairyland, “Thumbelina” will be performed at Riverside Park in Springfield on Monday, July 22, at 6 p.m. Additional dates include Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m., at Lyman Point Park in White River Junction, presented as part of The Junction Dance Festival, and Friday, July 26, at 5:30 and 7 p.m., at Retreat Farm in Brattleboro.

The role of Thumbelina will be performed by Julie Frew, with Amelia Allen, Shannon Aubin, Sarah Cano-Dugat, Samantha Cross, Niavh Gibney, Keigan Illingworth, Jessy Joy Lipton Pierce, Suzanne Stern, and Kamron Yuengling dancing featured roles.

The production is anchored by a team of Vermont artists, with choreography by Ashley Hensel-Browning, a narrated score from Evan Premo of Scrag Mountain Music, and sets and props by Mark Yuengling, Evie Lovett, and Elizabeth Billings.

The outdoor performances will have lawn seating, and attendees are invited to bring blankets or chairs. Weather-related date changes will be announced at www.facebook.com/avantvt.

Admission to “Thumbelina” is by optional donation thanks to the generosity of the following sponsors: Gordon E.R. Troy, The Dance Factory, 802 Credit Union, Willow Farm Pet Services, Brattleboro Area Realty, Denise E. Photography, Halladay’s Flowers and Gifts, and numerous individual donors.

The Springfield-area nonprofit Avant Vermont Dance was founded by Ashley Hensel-Browning and Suzanne Stern with the aim of reimagining community through movement, while engaging the public in meaningful art making. For more information or to support Avant Vermont Dance, please visit www.avantvt.com.