Luminous Crush performs in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Summer Music Series is proud to present the first concert of Summer 2022, Luminous Crush.

Laura Molinelli and Ben Campbell present original bluegrass, outlaw country, psychedelic fusion, dream pop, indie rock and whatnot. Founded in 2015, with deep roots in alt rock and bedroom pop, as well as traditional bluegrass and alt-country, they deliver a unique and highly original sound. They are joined by the supporting talents of Christian Heins (bass) and Bill Conley (dobro/pedal steel).

Concerts start on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. on the Academy Lawn. The rain venue is the American Legion Post 67 on Rt. 103 South. Concerts will run from July 14 through Aug. 11.