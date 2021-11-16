LUDLOW, Vt. – Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates is proud to sponsor the first-ever Ludlow Village Festival of Lights – a Vermont tradition in the making. Businesses and residents are encouraged to make an extra effort to decorate their storefront or home to help celebrate the holiday season and create the best festival of lights in the town of Ludlow.

Participants will have the opportunity to enter a contest for Best in Town! Pick up an entry form at the Mary Davis office in Shaw’s Plaza, at the Chamber office, or email marketing@davisandcompany.com, and we’ll email you a registration form.

Participants are encouraged to share photos of their decorations with social media using the hashtag #ludlowvillagefestivaloflights on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Join others in the community by bringing out your best creative talents to provide a festive holiday atmosphere for Ludlow residents and guests.

The Festival of Lights will begin Thanksgiving Weekend and continue through New Years. There will be commercial and residential entries for the contests.

Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates has a long history of community support through fundraising and community service projects. We are proud to continue the history and traditions established by Mary Davis in 1958.