Ludlow Rotary Duck Race Aug. 15

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow Rotary is going forward with their 21st Annual Ralph D. Hogancamp Memorial Duck Race Saturday, Aug. 15 with the Duck Drop at noon.

This year the funds raised will be used by Ludlow Rotary to support community projects, as their largest fundraiser, the Penny Sale, had to be canceled in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Time is short – so rent your ducks today. Any business is urged to buy a corporate duck to support the good works of Ludlow Rotary.

Cash prizes are awarded $200, $100, $75, and $25 for the last little duck that crosses the finish line. Masks and social distancing will be in place at the start and finish line of the race.

This year’s tickets are on sale online via PayPal. Visit www.ludlowrotary.com or contact Head Duck Sharon Bixby at Ludlow Insurance who has tickets and can accept cash or checks. Email seb1@tds.net or call the office 802-228-8823 or at home 802-228-4530.