LTE Flooding at Weston Playhouse

Dear friends and supporters,

We hope this message finds you safe and well. With heavy hearts, unwavering determination, and absolute faith in our storied resiliency, we’re writing today to share that our beloved town and the historic Weston Playhouse are facing significant flooding and damage from the rains that have damaged towns throughout the Northeast. We are glad to report that all our company members are safe, and we are immensely grateful to our amazing staff for their swift action and great care in taking care of their colleagues. We are also thankful to the emergency management teams of Weston and Ludlow, and to all the wonderful friends in our community who have stepped in to help us provide shelter and transportation.

As we evaluate the extent of the damage, we want to assure all of you that we are committed to rising above these challenges. The West River flood has left our beloved Playhouse in a state of disarray that rivals the aftermath of Hurricane Irene. Even as the rain keeps falling and the water continues to rise, our dedicated staff, community, and emergency responders are working to asses the full impact, salvage what we can, and to chart a course for the days and weeks ahead.

During this period, we ask for your patience and understanding. We will do everything we can to keep you informed about the situation and updated on our progress. Together, we will weather this storm and emerge stronger, with new stories to tell and memories to create.

For over 87 years, Weston Theater Company has flourished as an exceptional theater in an exceptional community. Your unwavering support, encouragement, and love for the arts have carried us through difficult times before, and we know that together we will get through this too.

With gratitude for all that you do, we look forward to seeing you back at the theater soon.

Sincerely,

Susanna and the Weston team

Weston, Vt.