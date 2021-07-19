Local artists exhibit at the Custer Sharp House

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society’s annual Local Artists Exhibit runs from Aug. 7 to Sept. 4 at LAHS headquarters, The Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Rd., in Londonderry. Exhibit hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., opening Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m.

If you would like to exhibit, please contact Garrison Buxton at 917-602-2153 or gbuxtonaha@gmail.com, or Val Johnson at 802-875-3865 or valjean43@vermontel.net.

Receiving dates are Wednesdays July 21 and 28 and Saturdays July 24 and 31, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Exhibit runs through Sept. 4. Pickup date is Sept. 4, from 2-6 p.m.

Artists must provide paperwork with artist’s name, email, phone number, address, and complete list of works, prepared as noted. All art must contain information on the back including artist’s name, phone number, title, medium, description of that work, and price.

Art must be hangable and ready to install and sell; please do not submit otherwise. No pieces larger than 36-inches in any direction and artists may submit 2-3 pieces.

Artists are welcomed and encouraged to volunteer for any of the days we are open. It is a great value added to, as well as appreciated by, the community and all those who visit.

The Custer Sharp House is the headquarters of the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society. It is the former home of artists Bernadine Custer and Jimmy Sharp. The exhibit space has been improved with new lighting and a display system.

Visit www.LAHSVT.org for more information on other events and programming.