Local artists exhibit at Custer Sharp House

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society’s (LAHS) annual Local Artists Exhibit runs from Aug. 19 – Oct. 17, at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road in Londonderry.

If you would like to exhibit, please contact Valerie Johnson at 802-875-3865 or valjean43@vermontel.net, or Bev Foster at 802-558-1211 or missbev1958@gmail.com.

Receiving dates for artwork are Aug. 3, 4, 10, and 11, from 2-4 p.m., and August 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. All art must be labeled with the artist’s name, medium, price, and phone number, and ready to hang and sell. The maximum size is 30 inches by 30 inches. This is a fundraiser for the historical society, and 20% of all proceeds go to LAHS.

The Custer Sharp House is the headquarters for the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society. It is the former home of artists Bernadine Custer and Jimmy Sharp. With new lighting, fresh paint, and a great hanging system, it is a great exhibit space.

The mission of the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is to be a beacon – helping people understand the rich history and culture of our little town. Bringing stories of the past to light. Igniting curiosity and awareness of how earlier Londonderry residents lived and thrived. Presenting creative works by past and current artists that highlight the rich cultural dimensions of the area.

Visit the society’s website at www.lahsvt.org for information on other events and programming.