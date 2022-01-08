“A Winter’s Contemplation,” showcases in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT will be showcasing a show of watercolor paintings by Jeanne Carbonetti entitled “A Winter’s Contemplation” for the month of January.

Jeanne has been a professional artist for more than 30 years, and has exhibited in numerous one woman and group shows. Specializing in developing the power of the creative process, she is the author of six books. She also runs Crow Hill Gallery of Fine Art in Chester, Vermont. She has been featured in numerous magazines and is one of the women featured in Gail McMeekin’s book, The Twelve Secrets of Highly Successful Women. By invitation, she exhibited at the Fifth International Biennial of Contemporary Art, Florence, Italy. Her one-person show, “The Power of Beauty”, served as the Grand Opening for the Vermont Institute of Contemporary Art. Her paintings are in collections both private and corporate throughout the United States, Europe and Australia.

“Even from my first paintings, I have been fascinated by the mysteries of thresholds –that special place where opposites meet and unite. It is that alchemical place where heaven meets earth, where male and female energies marry, where polarities dance in perfect rhythm. This is the magical place I always seek in my art.”

For more information please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street, Springfield, Vt. The gallery is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Contact: 802-885-7111, galleryvault@vermontel.net or visit the web page www.galleryvault.org for more details.