Living Nativity at Chester Baptist Church

CHESTER, Vt. – Enjoy a living nativity scene this Christmas season, including children in costume and a few live animals!

Gathering to watch is prohibited because of Covid-19 safety restrictions, but you are encouraged to view the nativity scene and listen to carol music as you walk or drive by. In lieu of what has traditionally been a narrated short play, a printed handout of the Christmas story will be available for taking.

The nativity scene will be occurring Saturday, Dec. 5, from 2-2:30 p.m., in front of Chester Baptist Church, 162 Main Street in downtown Chester.