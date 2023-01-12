Lively Winter 2023 events at Whiting Library

CHESTER, Vt. – Reconnect with the Whiting Library this winter and renew your love of reading, learning, and community by celebrating Lunar New Year and Hobby Month throughout January. Come meet our new Library Director, Pamela Johnson-Spurlock, and Library Assistant, Colleen Garvey. It’s a new chapter for the library and we can’t wait to see you in the New Year.

Plus, there is a Hobby Month raffle prize drawing Jan. 31. Library patrons may earn raffle prize tickets simply by checking out the library in January. Caregivers with young children are encouraged to come to the library for Story Hour with our Youth Services Librarian, Carrie Roy King, weekly on Fridays at 11 a.m.

Come watch our indoor garden grow, sit for a spell and work on our community puzzle in the reading room, and check our the Lunar New Year and Hobby Month decorations, games, and activities set up in the library.

By taking advantage of the long winter and spending some quality time reading library books with kids, you can set your children up for success. All ages can now pick up a January Reading Challenge Kit packed with goodies and reading incentives. Then find your favorite reading spot and snuggle up with a good book! Read books, e-books, graphic novels, or magazines, or listen to an audiobook – it all counts!

Whiting Library is looking forward to offering you quality programming all winter long. Find out more information about both children and adults on our website, www.whitinglibrary.org or by calling 802-875-2277.