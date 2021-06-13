Lively summer 2021 events at Whiting Library

CHESTER, Vt. – Reconnect with the Whiting Library this summer and renew your love of reading, learning, and community. Discover fun events and programs for kids and their caregivers through the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge “Tails and Tales” plus The Nature Museum will once again offer an incredible 7-week series of nature programs in the library’s backyard. Flock to Whiting Library’s website or call to sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge and Nature Museum events.

By taking advantage of long summer days and spending some quality time reading with kids, you can set your children up for success. All ages can now register and pick up a Summer Reading Challenge Kit packed with fun goodies and reading incentives. Every reader will also receive a free book from the library’s book sale and fun take-n-make crafts. Then find your favorite reading spot and snuggle up with a good book.

Read books, eBooks, graphic novels, or magazines, or listen to an audiobook – it all counts! Kids who share their summer reading success stories will win a gift certificate to Southern Pie Company and pick any prize from the box of toys. Plus, there will be a Summer Reading Challenge raffle grand prize drawings July 27. Registered readers will automatically be entered to win and may earn extra raffle prize tickets by attending either in person or via Facebook LIVE a Nature Museum event.

Starting on June 15 for seven consecutive Tuesdays until July 27 at 11:30 a.m., an environmental educator from The Nature Museum will introduce children of all ages to the wonders of the natural world. Families will be able to set up at respectful, socially distant spots in the backyard or attend virtually on the Whiting Library Facebook LIVE page. These are truly special programs that you will not want to miss.

Families with young children are now encouraged to come to the library for an in-person story time with Carrie weekly Fridays at 11 a.m. Story Time is held in the backyard of Whiting Library during good weather.

Reservations for all library events are encouraged yet drop ins are always welcome. Social distancing guidelines will apply. Please bring your own blanket to sit upon and any snacks your pod would enjoy.

The Summer Reading Challenge is also for adults. Whiting Library has a fun activity sheet for adults to diversify and track their summer reading with a separate raffle prize just for grown-ups. You can print out an adult Summer Reading Challenge sheet from the library website, or pick one up at the library.

Whiting Library is looking forward to offering you quality programming all summer long. Find out more information about Summer Reading Challenges for both children and adults on our website, www.whitinglibrary.org, and get details about each week’s Nature Museum program topic. Contact Carrie Roy King, Youth Librarian, to register for the Summer Reading Challenge and the Nature Museum programs at whitinglibrary3@gmail.com or by calling 802-875-2277.