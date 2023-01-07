Live poetry in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – It’s time to pull out your poetry notebook for Series II of the Stone Village Poetry Experience in Chester. The poetry slams and workshops will be led by Tuck Wunderle and surprise guest collaborators. Poetry slams and workshops will take place in January, February, and March at the First Universalist Parish in Chester’s Stone Village. All are invited to take part. Whether you come to share your poetry or to listen, we guarantee you will have fun and be inspired.

The Poetry Experience will offer Poetry Slams on Jan. 12, Feb. 9, and March 9.

Poetry Slams are light-heartedly competitive events in which judges made up of audience members rate each poet’s reading. GMUHS and Emerson College graduate and published poet Tuck Wunderle returns as slam master.

Poetry Workshops will be held on Jan. 26 and Feb. 23. Participants bring poems to share and receive feedback from workshop attendees. Sessions start at 7 p.m. and will be held in the Social Hall at the First Universalist Parish, located at 211 North Street in Chester’s Stone Village. Tuck Wunderle will be the workshop leader.

Poets who participate in all three Slams can compete for $25, $50 and $100 prizes. For more information about slams, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSSf9k8zo4k.

For more information about the Stone Village Poetry Experience, contact Tuck Wunderle at tuckerman@terrigenous.com