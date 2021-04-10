Little Yellow House Studio presents “Tea & Twain,” a virtual one-man show

ANDOVER, Vt. – Little Yellow House Studio presents “Tea & Twain,” starring Broadway, film, and television actor Ron Crawford as the renowned American author and satirist Mark Twain. Viewers are invited to enjoy a favorite cup of tea as Ron performs his one-man show, “Travels with Mark Twain,” based on Twain’s famous traveling lecture series, featuring readings from some of his most beloved works, including “Tom Sawyer,” “Huck Finn,” and “Adam and Eve.” The performance recreates Twain’s lectures from a hundred years ago, his adventures as a steamboat pilot on the Mississippi, his mining days out West, the Hawaiian Islands, and his first tour of Europe along with his caustic, humorous observations – and a few tall stories.

Actor and creator Ron Crawford appeared in the original Tony Award-winning Steppenwolf production of “The Grapes of Wrath” as it progressed from Chicago to London to Broadway and became a television special on PBS. Around the country in regional theaters some of Ron’s favorite roles have included the hapless white realtor in “A Raisin in the Sun,” the black and white heroes of Fugard’s wonderful “Valley Song,” ancient Nonno in “The Night of the Iguana,” Candy in “Of Mice and Men,” Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol,” and the grumpy grandfather in “Ragtime.”

Susan Haefner, Little Yellow House Studio founder, says, “I’m so excited to be collaborating with Ron again, having previously presented ‘Travels with Mark Twain’ in both Vermont and in NYC. Ron as Twain is simply a delight – audiences are in for quite a treat, in the comfort of their own living rooms.”

Little Yellow House Studio team member and composer musician Lisa Brigantino will be supplying original music in the style of early 20th century music, as well as some Public Domain arrangements for pre- and post-show. “It’s been wonderful collaborating with Little Yellow House Studio this past year. The studio has provided me a number of opportunities to supply music for virtual productions and it’s been a great way to keep the creative juices flowing during this challenging time.”

“Tea & Twain” performance dates and times are Saturday, April 24 and Saturday, May 1 at 7 p.m. EST; and Sunday, April 25 and Sunday, May 2 at 4 p.m. EST. Viewers are invited to a virtual tea party starting 30 minutes before each performance.

The performance is “pay what you can” with a recommended price per viewer. Tickets can be purchased at www.littleyellowhousestudio.com/events.

“Tea & Twain” is the inaugural theater production presented by Little Yellow House Studio, launched in 2020 with a mission to educate and inspire students of the arts and grow community through performing arts. Little Yellow House Studio also offers voice, acting, musical theater and communications coaching, educational residencies, virtual and live music concerts as well as video production services. For more information about Little Yellow House Studio, visit www.littleyellowhousestudio.com.